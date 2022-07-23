How to make Lead Champagne in Fallout 76

There are many alcoholic beverages that you can craft in Fallout 76. Each of these beverages gives you some form of benefit whether it is increased strength or allowing you to run faster. It is always a good idea to keep a nice stock of food and beverages for your character to enjoy. One of the more worthwhile beverages for you to craft in the game is Lead Champagne. This drink is one that is sure to put a pep in your step.

Benefits of Lead Champagne

Lead Champagne comes with some positive effects that you are sure to enjoy. After consuming some of this bubbly liquid, you gain 100 Rad Resistance. This is great if you plan on entering a nuke zone or swimming through an area filled with radioactive waste. You also gained 15 damage resistance from this drink. Since it is alcohol, it has to come with some negatives. After consuming this drink, you gain an increased fall speed and that can ultimately lead to you taking more damage.

Related: Where to find Tarberries in Fallout 76

How to make Lead Champagne

Lead Champagne is pretty simple to craft, but you will need to complete a mission first to get the recipe for it. After completing the Nukashine mission, Biv will give you the daily mission, Wasted on Alcohol. The name of the quest will change depending on what type of alcohol you will be taught to make. After completing the champagne version of this mission, you will be given the recipe for Lead Champagne.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To craft this drink, you will need the following ingredients:

3 Boiled Water

2 Lead

1 Nuclear Material

3 Tarberries

5 Wood

You will need to craft this beverage using a brewing station. You can craft one at your camp or you can use the one found near Biv in the basement of Big Al’s Tattoo Parlor. At first, this drink will appear as Fermentable Lead Champagne. Put this in a fermenter to change it to Fresh Lead Champagne. You can do this a second time to change the quality of the drink to vintage.