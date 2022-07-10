Where to find Tarberries in Fallout 76

Tarberries are one of the many types of wildlife that you can find across Appalachia in Fallout 76. This small plant has the appearance of Cranberries and can be used in all sorts of different recipes. Unlike other plants in the game, Tarberries are one of the more difficult ones to find. Luckily, there are various areas where you can find large groups of these delectable little plants.

What are Tarberries used for?

Like other plants in Fallout 76, you can use Tarberries to make a variety of beverages. Before content was cut for the game, you were also meant to use Tarberries to craft detoxing items that cleared you of radiation. Tarberries are a component of the following items:

Lead Champagne

Tarberry Juice

Wine

Each of these items provides a different health benefit. Lead Champagne increases your Rad Resistance, Tarberry Juice restores some of your health and increases the regeneration rate of your Action Points, and Wine increases your strength and Action Points for a short time.

Related: How legendary crafting works in Fallout 76

Where to find Tarberries

Screenshot by Gamepur

Tarberries can be found in a few areas across the map. Unfortunately, you aren’t able to plant Tarberries so you cannot grow them in your C.A.M.P. You can find Tarberries in the following locations:

Watoga: You can find two groups of Tarberries in Watoga. The first group is to the east of the Watoga Shopping Center. The second group is to the south of the Watoga Train Station. These are some of the larger groups of Tarberries you can find.

You can find two groups of Tarberries in Watoga. The first group is to the east of the Watoga Shopping Center. The second group is to the south of the Watoga Train Station. These are some of the larger groups of Tarberries you can find. Palace of the Winding Path: Search the large pool of water to find a small group of Tarberry plants.

Search the large pool of water to find a small group of Tarberry plants. Vault-Tec Agricultural Research Center: Multiple Tarberry plants can be found between the greenhouses outside of the research center.

Multiple Tarberry plants can be found between the greenhouses outside of the research center. Creekside Sundew Grove: You can find a small group of Tarberry plants to the west of the area.

As you can see, there are not many locations where you can find Tarberry plants across Appalachia. If you are looking to collect these plants, you should make sure to equip the Green Thumb perk since it allows you to get double the amount of flora when harvesting.