There are a ton of different recipes that you will learn as you progress through Disney Dreamlight Valley. Some of these recipes are very simple while others can be quite difficult to make and require multiple ingredients. Maguro Sushi is one of the more difficult-to-make meals that requires ingredients found all over the valley. These ingredients aren’t easy to obtain and will take some time to get. This guide will show you how to make Maguro Sushi in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Maguro Sushi recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Every recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley is rated from one to five stars with the stars representing how many ingredients are required to make it. Since Maguro Sushi is a four-star recipe, you will be required to get four ingredients to make it. Before you can get these ingredients, however, you will need to progress pretty far in the game and open multiple biomes.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To get the ingredients required for the recipe, you will need to unlock the Forgotten Lands and Glade of Trust biomes. You will also need to unlock the Sunlit Plateau if you haven’t already so you can reach the Forgotten Lands. Once you have the areas unlocked, gather the following ingredients to make the Maguro Sushi:

Tuna

Seaweed

Rice

Ginger

The first ingredient, Tuna, can be found in both the Forgotten Lands and the Glade of Trust. You can get a Tuna by fishing the blue nodes in either area. Seaweed is obtained by fishing in areas without nodes anywhere in the valley. Rice can be bought from Goofy’s Stall in the Glade of Trust. Finally, Ginger can be found growing in the Forgotten Lands. Once you have all of the ingredients, combine them at a cooking station to make Maguro Sushi.