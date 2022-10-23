How to make Onion Puffs in Disney Dreamlight Valley

With over 160 different recipes to choose from in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you’ll have plenty to discover throughout your culinary adventure. Each base dish included in the game also has its own more complicated variation, such as the Onion Puffs recipe. Although its sale price is modest at 798 Star Coins, it does provide a significant amount of stamina when consumed as it provides 1,392 Energy.

Onion Puffs recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

This meal is a 3-star rated dish that consists of the following ingredients:

Onion

Cheese

Eggs

Screenshot by Gamepur

The core ingredient of the dish, Onions, can be bought at Goofy’s Stall in the Forest of Valor biome for 255 Star Coins each. Alternatively, Onion Seeds are also sold for 50 Star Coins per bag. However, they do take a long time to grow at 75 minutes so you need to purchase and plant in bulk if you want to keep some in storage.

Before you can access Goofy’s Stall, the Forest of Valor biome has to be opened first by spending 3,000 Dreamlight. Once you’ve gained access, you will also have to repair the stall for 1,500 Star Coins. If you prefer not to grow Onion Seeds, you may also have to purchase the first upgrade for Goofy’s Stall for 3,500 Star Coins to make fully-grown Onions available for sale.

The next two ingredients, Cheese and Eggs, can be purchased at Chez Remy for 180 and 220 Star Coins respectively. You will also have to finish Remy’s first two quests in order to gain access to his pantry. Additionally, you may also have to spend 3,000 Dreamlight to bring him to the Valley if you didn’t choose his Realm initially when you first unlocked the Dream Castle.