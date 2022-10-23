As you progress through Disney Dreamlight Valley, you will collect various ingredients that you can use to make delicious meals for yourself and the residents of the valley. These meals can be sold to Goofy, given to friends in the valley, or eaten to restore your energy. One of the more difficult-to-make meals in the game is Lancetfish Paella. To make it, you will need to gain access to a good portion of the valley’s biomes. This guide will show you how to make Lancetfish Paella in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Lancetfish Paella recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Lancetfish Paella is a five-star meal. Not only does this mean that it is difficult to make, but it also means that you need five ingredients to craft it. The ingredients needed for this meal are scattered all across the valley and won’t be able to be retrieved until pretty late in the game.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Before you can make Lancetfish Paella, you will need to unlock the Dazzle Beach, Glade of Trust, and Forgotten Lands biomes. While Dazzle Beach and the Glade of Trust are easy to unlock and cost very little Dreamlight to access, the Forgotten Lands biome will cost you 15,000 Dreamlight to open. If you haven’t unlocked the Sunlit Plateau yet, you will need to spend an additional 7,000 Dreamlight to access it as well before you can reach the Forgotten Lands. Once you have the biomes unlocked, gather the following ingredients:

Lancetfish

Shrimp

Shellfish

Tomato

Rice

The Lancetfish can be obtained in the Forgotten Lands. To get one, use your fishing rod on the blue nodes in the water. Shrimp can also be obtained by fishing the blue nodes but on Dazzle Beach instead. You can use any shellfish for this dish and all of them can be found on Dazzle Beach near the water. Tomatoes can be bought from Goofy’s Stall on Dazzle Beach. Finally, Rice can be bought from Goofy’s Stall in the Glade of Trust. Once you have all the ingredients, combine them at a cooking station to make Lancetfish Paella.