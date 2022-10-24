How to make Pan-Fried Angler Fish in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley’s diverse menu offers everything from typical homemade dishes to more sophisticated variations of staple recipes. One such exotic recipe, which happens to be the highest selling dish in the game, is the Pan-Fried Angler Fish meal. Because of its high value, this entrée also yields the most profit for those wanting to earn Star Coins quickly.

Related: How to make Kappa Maki in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Pan-Fried Angler Fish recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Recipes in this game each have their own star rating that’s directly tied to the amount of ingredients needed to make them. Since the Pan-Fried Angler Fish is a 4-star recipe, the following four ingredients are needed to make it:

Anglerfish

Potato

Zucchini

Tomato

Screenshot by Gamepur

Anglerfish can be acquired by using your Fishing Rod on gold fishing spots in the Forgotten Lands biome. Although this seems like an easy task, it’s important to note that this biome happens to be the most expensive area to unlock in the game as it costs 15,000 Dreamlight. It can also only be accessed through the Sunlit Plateau biome which can be opened for 7,000 Dreamlight so you’ll have to collect a total of 22,000 Dreamlight to get to these areas.

Ready-to-cook Potatoes can be purchased from Goofy’s Stall in the Forgotten Lands biome for 189 Star Coins. Once you’ve unlocked the Forgotten Lands biome, you’ll also have to repair Goofy’s Stall for 4,000 Star Coins for it to be available.

Zucchinis and Zucchini Seeds are sold at Goofy’s Stall in the Sunlit Plateau biome for 78 and 30 Star Coins respectively. If you prefer growing crops, you’ll have to keep in mind that Zucchini Seeds take 40 minutes in real time to fully grow.

Finally, Tomatoes and Tomato Seeds can be bought at Goofy’s Stall in the Dazzle Beach biome for 33 and 8 Star Coins respectively. Although Tomato Seeds are some of the cheapest in the game, it does take 25 minutes to fully bloom so you may have to plant it in bulk in order to keep a lot in stock.