How to make Radish and Pork Chop Soup in Tower of Fantasy

Tower of Fantasy has many recipes with different uses; some are better than others. Radish and Pork Chop Soup is one of Vera’s epic recipes that help you build physical resistance, making it a great food item. To make it, you only need simple ingredients and its recipe. Here is how to make Radish and Pork Chop Soup and where to gather its ingredients in Tower of Fantasy.

Radish and Pork Chop Soup recipe

Radish and Pork Chop Soup is one of the best Vera recipes in Tower of Fantasy. It helps you increase physical resistance by 15% and 675 points. Additionally, it will help you recover 20 satiety points, making this recipe a great overall food item. Cooking Radish and Pork Chop Soup is easy. You only need two ingredients and the recipe. Here are all the ingredients you need for Radish and Pork Chop Soup:

How to get the Radish and Pork Chop Soup recipe

It’s impossible to make Radish and Pork Chop Soup without its recipe, but you can easily get it. Go to any cooking bot and interact with it. In the bot’s menu, select Creation from below. Put all the Radish and Pork Chop Soup ingredients in until you get a 90 to 100% success rate. After that, hit cook, and the bot will give you the recipe.

Where to get Radish and Pork Chop Soup ingredients

Image via HoYoLab

You need two ingredients to make Radish and Pork Chop Soup: ribs and white jade radishes. To get ribs, you must hunt wild animals on the Vera map, especially the Gobby region. The beasts have a good chance to drop ribs randomly. Lastly, to get white jade radishes, head to Saltwater Oasis or Evil’s Clutch Oasis in the Vera map, and you can easily farm them.