Where to get Ribs in Tower of Fantasy

Combat plays a major role in your adventures while playing Tower of Fantasy, be it defensively or offensively. While plenty of monsters are aggressive and will attack you on sight, there are still plenty of passive game animals inhabiting the Tower of Fantasy’s regions. These animals are still worth attacking, as hunting them can produce valuable and useful meats such as Ribs.

Where to find Ribs

Image via HoYoLab

Ribs are rare consumable items that drop from certain beasts when slain. While not particularly restorative when eaten raw, meals that incorporate Ribs are particularly effective at health restoration, recovering upwards of 20% Satiety and healing over 15% of your maximum health. One such rib dish, Radish Rib Soup, also provides bonus resistances to incoming physical attacks for 20 full minutes, considerably boosting your survivability when exploring.

Although it is valuable to have stored in your pantry for later use in combat, the Ribs themselves can be quite difficult to hunt for. For example, you won’t get any from hunting the wild boar that inhabit the forests of Aesperia. Instead, you’ll need to hunt for creatures that thrive in more hardy, arid environments.

Related: Where to get Fleshy Tails in Tower of Fantasy

No place on Aesperia or the Artificial Island features the desert-like conditions that foster the animals that drop Ribs. The planet of Vera, however, is comprised entirely of the Gobby Desert, which spans its entire map. Animals living in the Gobby have a rare chance of dropping Ribs when killed.

While both Aesperia and the Artificial Island can be visited and explored in current versions of Tower of Fantasy, you’ll likely notice that Vera is nowhere to be found. Though it’s not yet implemented into the game, Vera will be going live as part of the major content expansion included in Update 2.0.