Where to get White Jade Radishes in Tower of Fantasy

White Jade Radishes are a vegetable that you can harvest in Tower of Fantasy. Valuable as both cooking ingredients and last-resort meals, these radishes can restore your Satiety, keeping you going when exploring some of the toughest environments the game has to offer. Plentiful and easy to stockpile in large amounts, you can collect a lot of them as long as you know where to look for them.

Where to find White Jade Radishes

Image via HoYoLab

White Jade Radishes only grow in arid climates and terrains, so if you’re looking for them, you’ll need to travel to someplace that’s similar in environment to a desert. Only one desert — the Gobby Desert of the planet Vera — exists in-game that fits this description.

Related: Where to get Desert Melons in Tower of Fantasy

The rolling sands and dry heat of the Gobby Desert make growing any type of flora, including White Jade Radishes, nearly impossible. As a result, most of the region’s foragable foodstuffs are reserved to the patches of grassland surrounding one of the scattered oases that dot the landscape. The White Jade Radishes themselves tend to grow in the more mountainous portion of the desert to the north, found exclusively near the Saltwater Oasis and Evil’s Clutch Oasis.

You may notice that neither the Gobby Desert nor its home planet of Vera are available in the current version of Tower of Fantasy. Vera is expected to go live, along with new characters and items, as part of the upcoming Update 2.0. While this major expansion has yet to be given a formal release date, it is anticipated to be coming to the game later this year.