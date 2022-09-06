Disney Dreamlight Valley is a game about making friends and building relationships all while living your best Disney life. As you progress through the game, you will bring various Disney friends to the valley so that they too can live a great life. One of the characters you can unlock early on in the game is Remy. If you have seen the movie Ratatouille, you know that Remy loves to cook and his signature dish is Ratatouille. You will be in charge of helping craft this excellent meal. This guide covers how to craft Ratatouille in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to make Ratatouille in Disney Dreamlight Valley

After you help Merlin out for a little while, you will clear the Night Thorns that are blocking you from being able to access Dream Castle. Once inside, you can choose one of three doors to open. One of these doors will lead you to the world of Ratatouille. Here, you will meet Remy.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Remy is a master chef who wants to impress a critic that is coming to his restaurant. Unfortunately, he can’t do it all himself and he will need you to give him a hand. After crafting a few meals, you will be in charge of impressing the critic by making Remy’s Ratatouille. When asked for the recipe, he will tell you that it requires tomatoes, three different vegetables, and a spice.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Gather the following ingredients from the shelves in the kitchen to make the Ratatouille.

Tomato

Onion

Zucchini

Eggplant

Oregano or Basil

You only need one of each ingredient to make the dish. Go back over to the stove and throw those ingredients into the pot to craft the dish. Once you are done, send it out to the restaurant for the critic and that will complete Remy’s quest.