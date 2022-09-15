How to make Roasted Suckling Pig in Tower of Fantasy

Tower of Fantasy’s new Aida Cafe event features a cooking mini-game in which you prepare multi-course meals for the game’s characters. Running from September 15 to September 29, the event introduces some new and unique cooking recipes for the player to follow. One such dish, the Roasted Suckling Pig, requires multiple ingredients that can be difficult to obtain.

How to cook Roasted Suckling Pig

Image via HoYoLab

The Roasted Suckling Pig is one of 10 total food dishes that are unique to the Aida Cafe event. These meals, and their respective recipes, can be found and used at any time during the event while interacting with a cooking pot, listed under the “Limited Menu.” However, in order to try cooking any of these recipes, you must first source the required ingredients yourself through standard gameplay.

The most important ingredient to Roasted Suckling Pig, of course, is the Wild Boar Meat constituting the pig itself. This ingredient is a limited ingredient, meaning that it can only be acquired during the event itself through methods in which you get similar ingredients. In this case, slaying some of the Wild Boar that populate northern Astra has a chance to provide Wild Boar Meat instead of the usual Prime Cuts that these animals normally drop.

As a main course meal, the Roasted Suckling Pig is a very complex dish, involving multiple ingredients in its recipe. Along with the Wild Boar Meat, you will also need to provide Lettuce, Honey, and another limited ingredient in Sugar Cubes. These cubes drop from defeated Aida soldiers patrolling through the Banges region.