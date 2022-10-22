How to make Rose Tea in Tower of Fantasy

You will encounter many dangers in Tower of Fantasy, and sometimes you will need quick boosts to go through them. A great way to get those boosts is by eating different food items for various needs. Rose Tea is one of the best healing items in the game, which helps you recover health in pinch situations. Making Rose Tea is easy if you know how to, and it’s worth the easy grind. Here is how to make Rose Tea and where to gather its ingredients in Tower of Fantasy.

Rose Tea recipe

Rose Tea is one of the best healing food items you can make in the game. It restores 20% and 60,000 health. Additionally, it helps you get 800 endurance points, making it a great food item to have on your adventures in the dangerous Tower of Fantasy world, especially the Vera map. Making it is not that hard; you only need two simple ingredients and the recipe. The ingredients you need are the following:

x1 Rose Petals

x2 Honey

How to get Rose Tea recipe

It’s impossible to make Rose Tea without its recipe, but you can easily get it. Go to any cooking bot in the world and select Creation from the menu below. In the tab, place the ingredients for Rose Tea until you get an 80 to 100% success rate. After that, hit Cook, and the bot will give you the Rose Tea recipe.

How to gather Rose Tea ingredients

Image via HoYoLab

You need two ingredients to make Rose Tea, one of which is a Vera map exclusive ingredient, meaning you will need to have it unlocked to get the Rose Petals. You must go to Gobby Desert in Vera and look for the rose flower there. It’s all desert, meaning the red flower will stand out, and you will easily spot it. That said, it’s a rare ingredient, so you will need to grind a little. Lastly, you can get honey in all parts of the world, but Astra is a great place to hunt for it. Look for bee hives, and when you see one, attack it to get the honey from inside.