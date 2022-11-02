How to make Sake Sushi in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Different types of food from a variety of cuisines can be made as you progress through your Disney Dreamlight Valley adventure. An especially popular dish and one that has a number of distinct variations in the game is the traditional Japanese fish dish, Sushi. One example of a variant you can create in the game is the Sake Sushi. Here’s how you can make it.

Sake Sushi recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

In order to make the 2-star Sake Sushi dish, you’ll have to collect the following ingredients first:

Salmon

Rice

Screenshot by Gamepur

Salmon is a fish that’s fairly difficult to acquire as it can only be caught in either the Sunlit Plateau or the Frosted Heights biome. These two areas are some of the most expensive to unlock in the game because you’ll need 7,000 Dreamlight for the former and 10,000 Dreamlight for the latter. Once you’ve unlocked either of the two areas, simply use your Fishing Rod on a white fishing spot to capture a Salmon.

Rice is similarly costly to obtain as you will need to collect another 5,000 Dreamlight to open the Glade of Trust biome. You’ll also have to spend 2,000 Star Coins to repair Goofy’s Stall where Rice is being sold for 95 Star Coins. You can also alternatively buy Rice Seeds instead for 35 Star Coins, which is the much cheaper option. However, you will have to wait 50 minutes in real time before it can be harvested.

If either Rice or its seeds aren’t available when the stall is first repaired, you may need to purchase the first upgrade for 5,000 Star Coins to make it available.

Sake Sushi doesn’t have much value in terms of its sale price as it can only be sold for 274 Star Coins though it can restore a decent amount of stamina when consumed because it contains 1,000 Energy.