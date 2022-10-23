There are many recipes for you to learn as you progress through Disney Dreamlight Valley. While you can guess how to make these meals, you can also learn the recipes from some of the residents. For instance, Sake Maki is a recipe that you can learn from Remy. The ingredients for this dish, however, require you to travel to multiple biomes. This guide will show you how to make Sake Maki in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Sake Maki recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The recipe for Sake Maki is actually given to you by Remy as part of the Friends Aren’t Food quest that you can get from Scar. During this quest, you will be tasked with making Saki Maki for Scar so that he doesn’t go hungry. This is a three-star meal that you must prepare which means you will need to gather three ingredients to make it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Before you can make Sake Maki, you will need to gain access to the Sunlit Plateau and Glade of Trust biomes. If you got the recipe during the quest, you should already have the Sunlit Plateau biome unlocked. You can also obtain one of the ingredients from the Frosted Heights. Once you have the biomes unlocked, gather the following ingredients to make the Sake Maki:

Rice

Seaweed

Salmon

Related: How to make Mushroom Pizza in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Rice can be purchased from Goofy’s Stall in the Glade of Trust. You can also purchase Rice Seeds so that you can grow your own. Seaweed can be obtained by fishing in areas without nodes. Salmon can be found by fishing the white nodes in the Frozen Heights or the Sunlit Pleateau. Once you have all of the required ingredients, combine them together at a cooking station to make Sake Maki.