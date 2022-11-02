How to make Seared Rainbow Trout in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Catching fish is one of the more enjoyable experiences in Disney Dreamlight Valley because of the different species that you can discover in each biome. One of the earliest types you can catch in the game is the Rainbow Trout, which you can then use to create the Seared Rainbow Trout recipe. This is how you can make it.

Seared Rainbow Trout recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

This simple dish is a 3-star entree which is made up of the following ingredients:

Rainbow Trout

Tomato

Onion

Rainbow Trout can be acquired early on in the game in Peaceful Meadow. You simply have to use your Fishing Rod on a white fishing spot in one of the nearby ponds to capture it.

The next ingredient, Tomatoes, can be purchased at Goofy’s Stall in the Dazzle Beach biome for 33 Star Coins. You’ll also be able to buy Tomato Seeds for eight Star Coins which only take 25 minutes to bloom.

This biome is the cheapest and one of the earliest areas you can unlock because it only costs 1,000 Dreamlight. You’ll also have to repair Goofy’s Stall afterwards by paying Scrooge 1,000 Star Coins. If Tomatoes or its seeds aren’t immediately available, you may have to purchase the stall’s first upgrade for 2,000 Star Coins.

Lastly, Onions and Onion Seeds are available at Goofy’s Stall in the Forest of Valor biome for 255 and 50 Star Coins respectively. Keep in mind that Onion Seeds take over an hour to fully grow so you’ll have to wait for a bit if you choose to plant it. However, before you can buy this ingredient you’ll have to spend 3,000 Dreamlight to open the aforementioned biome. You’ll also have to pay 1,500 Star Coins to have Goofy’s Stall reconstructed.