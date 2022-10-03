How to make Tasty Salad in Disney Dreamlight Valley

As you progress through Disney Dreamlight Valley, you will create wondrous meals for yourself and the residents who live alongside you. These meals will replenish your energy and can also be used to increase our Friendship Level with the different NPCs. One of the many meals that you may be tasked with making is a Tasty Salad. This scrumptious salad can prove to be a little difficult to make. This guide will show you how to make a Tasty Salad in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Tasty Salad Recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley are all ranked from one to five stars. The more stars a meal is, the more ingredients are required to make it. Since the Tasty Salad is a four-star meal, it requires four ingredients to make it. These ingredients, however, are not all available at the start of the game. Some of them require you to unlock the different biomes to obtain them.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Before you can get all of the ingredients required to make a Tasty Salad, you first need to unlock the Frosted Heights biome. This is the area to the north of the Forest of Valor and unlocking it will cost you 10,000 Dreamlight. You can obtain Dreamlight by completing tasks around the valley and helping out the residents. After unlocking the Frosted Heights, gather the following ingredients:

Cucumber

Lettuce

A Vegetable

A Spice

Two of the ingredients are vague; the vegetable and the spice. These ingredients can be any vegetable and spice found in the valley. For the recipe above, we used a Carrot and Basil because they are easily found in the Peaceful Meadow. Cucumbers are found in the Frosted Heights. To obtain them, you will need to unlock Goofy’s Stall in the area and purchase them. Finally, the Lettuce can be bought from Goofy’s Stall in the Peaceful Meadow. Once you have all the ingredients, head over to a cooking station to make a Tasty Salad.