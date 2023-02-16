How to make Trash Cubes in Raft

Redbeet Interactive’s Raft is an adventure survival-crafting game set in a world full of water. You hunt for food and salvage items you can use to build your raft — your floating home in the middle of the sea. Aside from collecting items, you can also buy stuff such as building materials, cosmetics, and recipes using in-game “currency” called Trash Cubes. Here’s how to make Trash Cubes in the game.

Related: How to get and use wool in Raft

How to craft Trash Cubes in Raft

To make Trash Cubes in Raft, you need a Recycler. Once you arrive at the raft, open the crafting menu and look for the Recycler under Other. Once you have the Recycler ready, you can start making your own Trash Cubes for use in the game. You need at least 150 units of materials in order to make one Trash Cube. The Recycler can only handle a maximum of 600 units at a time.

How to make a Recycler in Raft

Image via Redbeet Interactive

Go to the Radio Tower and get the Blueprint for the Recycler, then return to the raft once you have it in your possession. You’ll need these items to make the Recycler:

Four Plastics

Four Metal Ingots

Bolt

Hinge

Circuit Board

To use the Recycler, select the material you want to use and press the action button on it. The amount you need to use depends on the material you choose. Some materials fill the Recycler quickly, while others do not. Furthermore, some materials cannot be used to create Trash Cubes.

What materials can you use to make Trash Cubes

Image via Redbeet Interactive

Here’s a list of the materials you can use to make Trash Cubes. This is arranged in ascending order, based on their corresponding weights or values:

Three Stones

Five Plastics

Five Palm Leaves

Five Feathers

Eight Planks

10 Ropes

10 Nails

10 Seaweeds

13 Vine Goos

15 Scraps

15 Clays

15 Sands

19 Glasses

25 Leathers

30 Dirts

30 Giant Clams

30 Metal Ores

30 Coppers

38 Bolts

38 Hinges

38 Metal Ingots

38 Copper Ingots

60 Wet Bricks

60 Dry Bricks

75 Titanium Ores

75 Wools

94 Titanium Ingots

The Recycler takes about three minutes to produce Trash Cubes. If you plan to buy a lot from the Trading Post, you better make sure you have a lot of materials and time. If you want more tips about the survival game, read this article on cheats and codes that can be used in it.