How to mark an Alien Egg in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7

One of the challenges in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 7 is to mark an alien egg. These alien eggs are the source of the alien parasites that have been showing up in the game, and they can be found all over the map.

Rather than running around trying to find one, however, there is a place you can go that will have guaranteed alien eggs in Week 7. If you make your way to the center of the map, an area called The Aftermath, you will find Zyg and Chopppy on patrol on the west banks of the river there.

Zyg And Choppy automatically have alien eggs spawning in around them, so all you need to do is mark one of them. To do this, just point the reticle at the egg, then hit the button you use to place a waypoint, and that’s it.

You can find the rest of the weekly challenges below:

Week 7 Legendary Quests

Construct a wooden hatchery (0/1) – 45000 XP

Mark an Alien Egg (0/1) – 30000 XP

Collect records from Pleasant Park or Craggy Cliffs (0/2) – 30000 XP

Stoke campfires near different hatcheries (0/2) – 30000 XP

Collect parenting books from Holly Hatchery or Retail Row (0/2) – 30000 XP

Week 7 Epic Quests