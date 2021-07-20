How to mark an Alien Egg in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7
Something rotten.
One of the challenges in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 7 is to mark an alien egg. These alien eggs are the source of the alien parasites that have been showing up in the game, and they can be found all over the map.
Rather than running around trying to find one, however, there is a place you can go that will have guaranteed alien eggs in Week 7. If you make your way to the center of the map, an area called The Aftermath, you will find Zyg and Chopppy on patrol on the west banks of the river there.
Zyg And Choppy automatically have alien eggs spawning in around them, so all you need to do is mark one of them. To do this, just point the reticle at the egg, then hit the button you use to place a waypoint, and that’s it.
You can find the rest of the weekly challenges below:
Week 7 Legendary Quests
- Construct a wooden hatchery (0/1) – 45000 XP
- Mark an Alien Egg (0/1) – 30000 XP
- Collect records from Pleasant Park or Craggy Cliffs (0/2) – 30000 XP
- Stoke campfires near different hatcheries (0/2) – 30000 XP
- Collect parenting books from Holly Hatchery or Retail Row (0/2) – 30000 XP
Week 7 Epic Quests
- Use the Recon Scanner to spot an enemy player (0/1) – 30000 XP
- Visit Misty Meadows, Catty Corner, and Camp Cod in a single match (0/3) – 30000 XP
- Search ammo boxes (0/5) – 30000 XP
- Defeat Riot (0/1) – 30000 XP
- Reach top speed in a Whiplash (0/1) – 30000 XP
- Drive a Whiplash through the storm (01) – 30000 XP
- Complete Whiplash time trials (0/1) – 30000 XP