One of the best things about Hogwarts Legacy is being able to live out the fantasy of being a student at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. However, that journey wouldn’t be complete without being able to fly around on a broomstick. This guide explains how to mount your broom in Hogwarts Legacy so you never need to walk again.

How do you mount your broom?

Screenshot by Gamepur

To mount your broom, you need to hold the correct button to open the item menu. On PS5 this is L1, and LB on Xbox Series X/S. For PC, you’ll need to check the key binding for the item menu in the game’s settings. Then, with the item menu open, press the button you can see allocated to your broom on the right-hand side of the screen. On PS5 this is circle, and on Xbox Series X/S it’s B. This will cause your character to hop onto their broom and start flying immediately. There are a few upgrades you can equip your broom with and many types of broom to unlock and try out if you’re a flying enthusiast.

This can be a little finicky to work out at first. We found ourselves tapping L1 and throwing out dangerous cabbages more than we were hopping onto our broomstick after we first unlocked it. The trick is to hold the item menu button, so it stays open, then press the broom button. If all you do is tap the item menu button, there’s no chance you’ll ride your broom when you press next the appropriate button.

How to unlock flying in Hogwarts Legacy

Screenshot by Gamepur

You’ll unlock your broom and flying around the open world of Hogwarts Legacy early on in the story. You need to complete the first flying class in the game. This comes as part of one of your core assignments in the main story questline. The class is short, and once you’ve finished it, you can jump onto your broom in any outdoor location in the game. While you can’t soar around the halls of Hogwarts or the dark caves of the surrounding landscapes, it probably wouldn’t be much fun anyway, given the tight, sharp corners you’d likely bump into.