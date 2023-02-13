The 10 best Hogwarts Legacy mods

Hogwarts Legacy is the most popular Harry Potter game ever released. It gives players the chance to explore Hogwarts, Hogsmeade, and the grounds around the two with details never seen before. However, while the game is great, it could always be better with mods. This guide outlines the best mods you can get for Hogwarts Legacy so that you can spice up your experience with funny, practical, and quirky modifications.

The 10 best mods for Hogwarts Legacy

Here, we’ve listed what we believe are the best mods for Hogwarts Legacy from Nexus Mods. They’re presented in no particular order because they’re all as good as each other.

1) Trans Flag Scarf

Image via Trans Flag Scarf’s Nexus Mods page

Hogwarts Legacy’s launch hasn’t been without its controversy due to Harry Potter creator JK Rowling’s very public personal views being shared online. This flies in the face of those comments, adding in the transgender flag to Hogwarts Legacy, replacing The Dark Arts Scarf. Download it here.

2) House Elf (joke mod)

Image via House Elf (joke mod)’s Nexus Mods page

The House Elf (joke mod) changes the player character model into a House Elf. As the name points out, this is a total joke mod and not something you’ll likely want to use throughout the entire story. The House Elf character model has no mouth movement, so the cutscenes are incredibly awkward. Still, it’s nice to jump into a House elf and take down some Ashwinders so you can pretend one has gone on a rampage after getting a sock in a book.

3) Puzzle Door Numbers and or Answers

Image via Puzzle Door Numbers and or Answers’ Nexus Mods page

With the Puzzle Door Numbers and or Answers mod installed, you can quickly answer every Puzzle Door you come across in Hogwarts Legacy. It’s great if you can’t be bothered to work the solutions out yourself, though there are answers for individual Puzzle Doors readily available if you know where to look.

4) Ascendio

The Ascendio – Unofficial FPS Hotfix for PC mod for Hogwarts Legacy is the most popular performance boost mod for the game at the time of writing. It fixes frame drops, stuttering, and improves communication between your CPU and GPU to push the game’s performance to the next level. You can see it in action in the video above.

5) Silencio – Floo Lady Silencer

Screenshot by Gamepur

This just might be the best mod for Hogwarts Legacy we’ve ever seen. Silencio – Floo Lady Silencer removes the audio for Ignatia Wildsmith, the inventor of Floo Powder, at every Floo Flame fast travel point. Without this mod, you need to listen to Wildsmith tell you how important your FieldGuide is or how impossible it was to travel in the wizarding world before she invented Floo Powder every time you fast travel, run past a Floo Flame, or discover a new one.

6) Dot Reticle

Image via Dot Reticle’s Nexus Mods page

The Dot Reticle mod changes the aiming reticle that pops up when you aim your wand from a large-ish circle into a dot. The circle isn’t the worst thing in the world, but it’s very large and doesn’t give you a good indication of where your wand blast will hit. This dot reticle is much more accurate and allows you to see more of what’s going on when you need to make a precise shot with your want.

7) Mouse Controls for Broom

Image via Mouse Controls for Broom’s Nexus Mods page

This mod does precisely what you think. Instead of the funky controls available in Hogwarts Legacy, you can install the Mouse Controls for Broom mod and control your character on their broom with ease using your mouse. The game’s vanilla keys are preserved, but you may find this way of flying slightly easier if PC is your main platform of choice. Now all you need is a custom broom.

8) Arachnophobia Mode

Image via Arachnophobia Mode’s Nexus Mods page

You may not realize it if you haven’t ventured outside of the castle yet, but Hogwarts Legacy is absolutely jam-packed with spiders. Most of them are massive, certainly by our muggle standards. This mod, much like the game mode of the same name in Grounded, makes spiders much easier to deal with. With Arachnophobia Mode installed, all spiders can be turned into boxes. That way, you don’t need to be afraid when you enter a cave with web-covered walls because the only thing you’ll be battling is wooden cubes.

9) Goth Girl Makeup for Female

Image via Goth Girl Makeup for Female’s Nexus Mods page

At the time of writing, the Goth Girl Makeup for Female mod only works on the first five skin tones in Hogwarts Legacy, but it’s a great start if you want to create a spooky, moody witch character. It’s perfect for living out your fantasy of being an alternative witch who has her own style and doesn’t care what people think.

10) Nimbus 2000 Broom

Image via Nimbus 2000 Broom’s Nexus Mods page

While the broom itself won’t be released for roughly 200 years in Hogwarts Legacy’s time period, we want the latest innovation in broomstick technology now. The Nimbus 2000 Broom mod adds Harry Potter’s infamous first proper broom from the book series into the game so that you can ride around the world in style. The only downside is that it appears to clip through your character’s skirt or robe.