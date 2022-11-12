The Lost Treasury is a location you can find in God of War Ragnarok while exploring the Midgard region. You can find it in the southwest of the map, alongside the Lake of Nine. Unfortunately, a massive shield blocking the entrance is proving to be cumbersome to properly open up, so you can find the treasures inside. Here’s what you need to know about how to move the shield at The Lost Treasury entrance in God of War Ragnarok.

How to get into The Lost Treasury in God of War Ragnarok

When you arrive, the large shield will prevent you from going up. Before you do anything, we recommend using your Blades of Chaos on the shield and moving it to the right side. Then, you can climb up to this area effectively, giving you access to a new location.

Once you get up here, destroy the red pot on the right side and remove the gold ore from this location, revealing a pathway and unblocking a pillar. Proceed through the path, and return to the front of the shield. Now, place the shield back in its original position to the left.

You can now climb up to the top of the area once again. Go to the right side, where the fallen pillar is located, and throw it to the left. This will prevent the shield from obscuring the front of the door. Return down to the front of the shield, and move it to the right, so the pillar is now blocking it, giving you full access to the door. Now, you must pull the lever and remove the gate blocking the entrance, but you need to freeze the gears on the right and left sides. You can do this by placing Sigils on them.

When you go inside, throw your Axe at the right chain, and you will keep the chains out for good, giving you access to The Lost Treasury.