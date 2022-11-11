You will need a handful of resources to track down in God of War Ragnarok, such as Crackle of Bilskirnir. It’s a specific item you can only find at a single location, so finding it won’t take long, but tracking down where that can be troublesome. There’s not too much information that you have about where to go looking for this resource. Here’s what you need to know about where to find Crackle of Bilskirnir in God of War Ragnarok.

How to get Crackle of Bilskirnir in God of War Ragnarok

You must find your way to Midgard while playing as Kratos to find the Crackle of Bilskirnir. When you reach this region, make your way over to any of the Kol Raider camps in the region, and you will start the Animal Instincts quest. This quest will take you to three additional Kol Raider camps you need to clear out. Upon reaching the fourth one, a boss will appear, and you must defeat them to unlock the item.

The leader drops the Crackle of Bilskirnir, and you can bring it back to the forge to create a relic. The quest is a side activity, so it can be easy to miss if you’re not checking out every little area in Midgard. It’s also not required to complete the game, so if you’d like to return here and go through the area after beating the game, that’s an acceptable choice.

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are a handful of similar resources like this, such as Folkvangr Whetstone for Freya, or Skirnir’s Gambantein, which drops from defeating a large beast in the Forbidden Sands.