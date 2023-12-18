In Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Hyrule is brimming with hidden treasures, but the Cape Cales Cliffbase Cave is a real challenge to uncover.

Hyrule was already massive in Breath of the Wild, but thanks to Tears of the Kingdom’s Sky Islands and the Depths additions, it’s triple the size now. Avoiding a lifeless or dull landscape on such a vast map is tricky. Still, this game nails the balance between open-world activities and storyline by integrating engaging side quests.

In the Pirate Manuscript quest, snagged during the Misko’s Treasure main quest, you’ll run into the issue of getting access to Cape Cales Cliffbase Cave. In this guide, I’ll help you enter and open the door to Cape Cales Cliffbase Cave in Tears of the Kingdom.

How to Find the Cape Cales Cliffbase Cave in Tears of the Kingdom

Screenshot by Gamepur

TotK’s Cape Cales Cliffbase Cave is located in the southeast corner of the surface Hyrule map, right by the Necluda Sea.

To get to Cape Cales Cliffbase Cave, teleport to the Rabella Wetlands Skyview Tower and use your paraglider to head straight east until you reach the coast.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you’re standing above the claw-shaped area on the map, jump off the cliff and glide underneath it to uncover Cape Cales Cliffbase Cave in Tears of the Kingdom. While you’ll get an introduction to the area, the door is sealed shut and none of your powers seem to do the trick.

How to Open Cape Cales Cliffbase Cave in Tears of the Kingdom

Screenshot by Gamepur

To open Cape Cales Cliffbase Cave in TotK, stand on the floating wooden log and press the down button of the D-Pad to whistle.

Did I just find this out by randomly doing a bunch of actions in front of the door? Totally, but there’s actually a logic behind it.

If you read the Pirate Manuscript you bought from Domidak at Cephla Lake, it hints at a “shrill song of wind through lips.” This, in plain language, is a whistle. If, like me, you found this cave completely by chance and don’t own the Pirate Manuscript, well, then I guess we just got lucky.

Inside Cape Cales Cliffbase Cave in TotK, snag Tingle’s Tights and the Bubbul Gem. Shoot the hanging Bubbulfrog for the gem in the cave’s far corner. To grab the Tingle’s Tights, head to the wrecked ship and locate a chest behind crates on the ship’s backside.