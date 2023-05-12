Tears of the Kingdom – How to Get To Sky Islands

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is a massive open-world game, and you’ll be exploring multiple locations throughout Hyrule, such as the Sky Islands. These locations are floating in the sky, waiting for you to reach them and begin learning their secrets.

Getting to the Sky Islands can be a difficult task. There are several ways you can approach this, and no wrong answer to this method, so long as you reach the top of the island. This guide covers how to get to Sky Islands in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

The Best Ways to Get To Sky Islands in Tears of the Kingdom

Screenshot by Gamepur

You spend the first few hours in Tears of the Kingdom on a massive Sky Island called Great Sky Island. This location serves as a tutorial area for you to explore, learn the basics of the game, and prepare yourself for the much larger open world awaiting you. Because you start at this location, reaching it is not a problem. However, the other Sky Islands that you can find take a bit more effort and some creativity.

One of the more straightforward ways is to find a Zonai rocket, which you can find throughout Tears of the Kingdom. These are a great way to shoot you straight into the air, so long as you have a powerful enough Zonai charge to keep it working. If you do, you should be able to reach high up into the sky, and you glide down to the nearest Sky Island of your choice.

Rockets are a more straightforward method, but another way to do it is with the Recall ability. This was one of the showcased abilities in the early Tears of the Kingdom trailers, demonstrating it with a rock that had fallen off from a Sky Island. You can stand on this broken rock and use Recall to send it straight back into the air and reach the Sky Island above it.

Another great way to make your way to Sky Islands is simply by gliding. Your glider is one of the most indispensable tools you can use in Tears of the Kingdom, and if you’re already on a Sky Island, then you can use your glider to make your way to the next way. This does, of course, mean you have to already be on one of these islands.