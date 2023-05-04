Hogwarts Legacy: How to Open Slytherin Locks

Hogwarts Legacy has tons of hidden secrets that are often blocked behind various locks and doors, many of which are difficult to open. Sometimes these locks are in places you wouldn’t expect, like the Slytherin Scriptorium.

On your way into the Scriptorium, you are met with some strange locks engraved with snakes and symbols that will activate and lash out if not solved in time. This guide will show you how to open Slytherin Locks in Hogwarts Legacy.

How to Find & Solve Slytherin Locks in Hogwarts Legacy

To begin tackling Slytherin Locks in Hogwarts Legacy, players will need to activate the quest from Sebastian called In the Shadow of the Study. During this quest, you will need to help Sebastian and Ominis get into the Slytherin Scriptorium.

The first puzzle in this quest is to figure out how to open the door to the Scriptorium. This is the easiest challenge, and is completed by simply igniting the three braziers in the hallway outside the Scriptorium entranceway. You will find similar tasks like this while completing Merlin Trials.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After entering the passageway that leads to the Hogwarts Legacy Scriptorium, you will find some strange locks with symbols and snakes on top of them. If you attempt these locks and fail, the snake will jump and attack you. To solve these Slytherin Locks, you will need to match up the correct symbols. Of course, you need to figure out which symbols are required to open each lock.

Related: All moth puzzle solutions in The Helm of Urtkot in Hogwarts Legacy

Screenshot by Gamepur

Look around the chambers and you will see various iron bar doors that have symbols on them. The symbols on the lock must match the same ones found on the door. Once the symbols match, the door will open and allow you to progress through the chamber. There are multiple locks like this on your way to the Scriptorium. Make sure that you remember the symbols or screenshot them if necessary so you can solve the locks.