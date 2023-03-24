Shortly after you make your way out of the abandoned factory in the Resident Evil 4 remake, there’s going to be a locked door that you need to bypass to continue through the game. This door is blocked by a hexagon-shaped slot, serving as the lock. You’ll need to track down a key that matches this outline to advance, which can be tricky. Here’s what you need to know about how to open the Hexagon-shaped Slot gate in Resident Evil 4 remake.

Where to find the Hexagon-shaped Slot key in Resident Evil 4 remake

You can find the hexagon-shaped slot gate immediately next to the Merchant the first time you encounter them. When you approach the entrance, you won’t be able to unlock the door until you find the key, shortly after your opportunity to grab the Punisher pistol for the first time in the game.

Related: How to get the Skull Shaker in Resident Evil 4 remake

Screenshot by Gamepur

You will need to proceed down the path to the right of the Merchant, where you’ll enter a small village where you’ll encounter multiple infected villagers eager to attack you. We recommend taking them out before looking for the hexagon key, but you’re in the correct spot. You’ll need to run around this area to eliminate all the villages. Once you’ve done this, go to the building at the center.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The hexagon key is on the top of this building. When you reach the top, interact with the small device, and you’ll pull the hexagon key from where it was hanging. Now, you need to escape this part of the village. There should be a lock on the right ramps of the gate that you can use to unlock, and proceed back to the factory.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you arrive, interact with the hexagon-shape, and alter the insignia to mirror the outline on the key. Once you have mirrored, flip the hexagon shape over, and you can align the key into the lock and proceed forward.