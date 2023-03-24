Let’s be honest; who doesn’t want to see those Resident Evil 4 remake Ganado heads roll? With the Skull Shaker in your arsenal, you’ll feel like a true champion, easily taking down the standard and deranged enemies. Plus, with a name like the Skull Shaker, you know it means business. No more boring weapon names that make you yawn, like the SG-09R or the W-870. You deserve something that packs a punch and has a little attitude. So get ready to stand tall and knock down those villains one by one. This guide will show you how to acquire the Skull Shaker and take your Resident Evil 4 remake game to the next level.

How to get the Skull Shaker in Resident Evil 4 remake

Screenshot by Gamepur

Are you one of the lucky few who splurged on the Deluxe Edition of Resident Evil 4 remake? Well then, prepare to be rewarded with the exclusive Skull Shaker weapon. Sure, some may grumble about the absence of classics like the Shotty, but don’t fret; the Skull Shaker comes packed with unique stats and abilities that will blow your mind.

As soon as you begin the game, you can obtain this lousy boy by making your way to the first Typewriter to save your progress. Don’t go looking for a storage box, though. Unlike previous Resident Evil remakes, all storage areas are combined into the Typewriter. Just interact with it and select “Storage” to access the goods.

Of course, it’s not enough to have the Skull Shaker in your possession; you’ve got to know how to use it. Simply move it to your inventory and click its icon to assign it to a button. And for easy access, why not assign it to your shotgun slot alongside the W-870? Just remember, managing your inventory is key in Resident Evil. You never know what goodies you’ll come across, so balance space for items and the best weapons available.