There are several treasure vaults you can find throughout Hogwarts Legacy, hidden throughout the landscape, leading you to multiple puzzling-solving adventures. There’s a treasure vault you can open to the direct south of Hogwarts, with a fire icon block next to it. The treasure vault won’t open unless you figure ou the puzzle, and the solution is not easy. Here’s what you need to know about how to open the South Hogwarts fire icon treasure vault in Hogwarts Legacy.

How to get the South Hogwarts treasure vault with the fire icon open in Hogwarts Legacy

You can find this treasure vault directly south of Hogwarts, north of Lower Hogsfield. It will be near some cliffs, close to the water. We recommend tracking this location to find the entrance, making your travel there much easier. This is likely one of the earlier treasure vaults you can find in Hogwarts Legacy.

Screenshot by Gamepur

From there, you’ll find that the entrance is blocked by a wall, and the wall will only open if you can figure out the puzzle. The fire icon on the ground and the block with a similar icon are glowing. What you need to do is get the block on top of the icon. We were able to do this with the Wingardium Leviosa spell. However, you can likely do it before you earn this spell, such as using Accio or Depulso on it. Accio is likely the more accurate spell, as it’s easier to control the objects you pull toward you.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once the block is on the icon, the next step is to use a fire spell on the block. You can use the Incendio spell on the block and open the treasure vault; the contents are now yours.