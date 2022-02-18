How to paint the brake caliper in Forza Horizon 5

Forza Horizon 5 comes with a litany of vehicle customization options. One of those is the ability to paint the brake caliper, a key component of a vehicle’s braking system. Doing this is pretty simple, but you’ll need to know where to look first. Here are the steps you need to follow, in order to paint the caliper in FH5.

To paint a vehicle’s brake caliper in Forza Horizon 5, first head to either the Horizon Mexico Festival outpost, or one of the other outposts across Mexico. This will allow you to head to the garage and the customization suite in Forza Horizon 5.

From here, go to the Garage section, and select the ‘Design & Paints’ tab. Select the top-left tab that reads ‘Paint Car,’ and then scroll using the left stick until the Paint Brakes sections is found.

Scroll through the different brake paint options with LB or RB. Users can pick from normal colors, to finishes that have varying looks, including semi gloss, matte, or event a metal flake finish. If you hit X on one of these options, you’ll pull up the Advanced color options. Here, you can change the Hue, Saturation, and Brightness of the Lowlight and Highlight settings.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After that is completed, make sure to save. If you hit B after completing the paint job, make sure to select either ‘Save to Current Car’ or ‘Save to Design Catalog’ to save any progress made.