How to perform a whip in Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 6

Let’s talk about whips in Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 6, shall we? Whips are moves that can get the crowd roaring in supercross races, but these moves can be a bit tricky to master for newcomers. However, some basic knowledge of the controls and a little bit of practice should do the trick. Here’s a look at how one can do a whip in Monster Energy Supercross 6.

What is the control to perform Whips in Monster Energy Supercross 6

If you’ve ever done a scrub in Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 6, the general idea for how to do a whip should be easy to grasp. That’s because the controls for a whip are actually the inverse of the ones for a scrub. To do a whip in Monster Energy Supercross 6, move either the left stick to the left and the right to the left, or the left stick to the right and the right to the right.

Let’s repeat, shall we:

Left Stick (Left) and Right Stick (Left) or Left Stick (Right) and Right Stick (Right)

Whips can be done either on the ramp or while in the air. If you’re attempting to do a whip in the air, make sure to release the controls after a second. The reason for this is that if one holds the whip for too long, there won’t be enough time to straighten out the bike. If you can’t land straight down on the ground, expect a crash.

Not only do whips look really cool out on the track, but these maneuvers do also with accruing Prestige Point during a race.