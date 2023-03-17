How to perform Light and Heavy Grapple Attacks in WWE 2K23

Throughout one’s time in WWE 2K23, a Light or Heavy Grapple Attack will need to be done. Not only are these combos quite effective at doing damage, but these moves are also attached to various objectives in both MyRise and the 2K Showcase. So, how can you perform Light and Heavy Grapple Attacks in WWE 2K23? Let’s go over what inputs you will need to know.

Light Grapple Attacks

Let’s start off with Light Grapple Attacks. To start the process of doing a Light Grapple Attack in WWE 2K23, grab the opponent. This can be done by tapping either B (for Xbox consoles) or Circle (for PlayStation consoles).

Once that’s done, hit X (for Xbox) or Square (for PlayStation) to do the attack maneuver.

Heavy Grapple Attacks

In order to perform a Heavy Grapple Attack in WWE 2K23, start off by pressing either B (for Xbox) or Circle (for PlayStation), depending on what console or controller you are using. Then, hit either A (for Xbox) or X (for PlayStation) to perform the Heavy attack.

So, to repeat, here are controls for both Light and Heavy Attacks:

Light : B/Circle + X/Square

: B/Circle + X/Square Heavy: B/Circle + A/X

Keep in mind that there are Front and Rear Heavy Grapple Attack variations of these moves in WWE 2K23. Front attacks involve grabbing the wrestler while you are standing in front of them. Rear attacks, on the other hand, require the user to grab a wrestler with the back turned.

One thing that we have note is that Light and Heavy Grapple Attacks are very important, in terms of making progress in the John Cena 2K Showcase. A number of the matches in the 2K Showcase do require the use of either a Light or Heavy Grapple Attack in order to complete an objective. Thus, make sure to master these mechanics.