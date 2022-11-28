How to perform the XP and money glitch in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 DMZ

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 players have already stumbled upon several helpful glitches during their time in its DMZ mode, earning them top-tier loot faster than originally thought possible. Although, one glitch has gained much of the spotlight, as it rewards squads thousands of dollars and XP when picking up just two items in a particular fashion. Here’s how to do the XP and money glitch in DMZ.

How to do the XP and money glitch in DMZ

As revealed by YouTuber B Man, the glitch requires that DMZ players first purchase a medium or large backpack to stow weapons. Additionally, you will want to be sure to have cash as well as a gun that displays a gold label when it is on the ground, such as a weapon with two or more attachments. From there, set the cash and weapon next to each other on the ground. As shown below, you will then want to keep your crosshairs on the weapon and back up until the cash’s own gold label appears.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Without moving your crosshairs, the next step is to stow the weapon by pressing the down arrow on your d-pad (or Tab on keyboard) and then pick up the cash. If done correctly, the glitch will cause more than $600,000 to be earned by snatching the cash — an amount that can buy just about everything at Buy Stations. That said, B Man reasons that it is actually more beneficial to purchase as many Armor Plates as possible. With each plate bought rewarding 5 XP toward your Rank and current weapons, the method makes it possible to level up fast by spending all of your cash on the item.

More importantly, the glitch can be done as many times as you would like in a single match, so expect to max out even newly unlocked guns. In the meantime, it may also be worth defeating DMZ’s The Chemist NPC. The boss rests in Radiation Zones that spawn randomly through the map and drops the exclusive M13B assault rifle upon their elimination. That means anyone who picks up the weapon and performs the glitch directly after can max out its level before using it in battle royale modes or MW2’s multiplayer.