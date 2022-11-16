How to unlock the M13B assault rifle in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0

The M13B assault rifle is one of the many guns you can use in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0. Unlike other weapons, it will not simply unlock by leveling up your profile. Instead, you will need to do it through gameplay, or you can take a shortcut by directly purchasing from the Call of Duty storefront. Both are viable options, but one will not cost you money. Here’s what you need to know about unlocking the M13B assault rifle in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0.

Where to find the M13B Assault Rifle in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0

The M13B Assault Rifle can unlock by purchasing it from the CoD Storefront or looting it in the DMZ. Unfortunately, when searching the Storefront, we have not tracked down the exact name of the bundle that contains this weapon, and thus recommend focusing on finding it in the DMZ. When playing on the DMZ map, you will need to venture into one of the more dangerous regions of the game to find it.

The M13B Assault Rifle blueprint drops from the Chemist, an NPC you can find in the DMZ. They will be somewhere in the Radiated Zone, which you can find on the map when you arrive. Because the zone is full of radiation, you will need to bring a gas mask to ensure you can protect yourself while searching here, even if it is for a short amount of time. When you down the Chemist, they should drop the blueprint, and you can take it with you.

Screenshot by Gamepur

However, it is essential to note the blueprint will only count for you to start using if you bring it with you and exfil out of the map. If you do not retreat from the game and cannot leave with it, your character drops the blueprint, and it won’t count for you to use. Leaving the DMZ successfully is an important detail.