Where to find the Kushaak construction warehouse key in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 DMZ

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0’s DMZ mode bears hundreds of loot-filled structures, though some can only be unlocked with particular keys that can be nearly impossible to find. Luckily, those attempting to break into the Kushaak construction warehouse shouldn’t have too much trouble picking up its dedicated key, as the item can be gained through various ways. Here’s the location of the Kushaak construction warehouse key in DMZ and what it can earn you.

How to get the Kushaak construction warehouse key in DMZ

The Kushaak construction warehouse key can be found through one of three methods. The fastest method is by completing Convenience, a Tier White Lotus Faction Mission that requires you to repair five vehicles at gas stations and extract seven gas cans. However, before this mission is given, those starting out in the mode will need to finish all of the Tier 1 Legion Faction Missions. Once Convenience is done, the key will permanently be in your key stash, allowing you to unlock the warehouse in all future matches.

Alternatively, the item does have a chance of being rewarded by looting near the warehouse or completing Eliminate contracts — which are marked as green cell phones with targets on the tac map. As shown below, key owners can then find the warehouse in the heart of the Al-Safwa Quarry POI on the left side of the map. Once inside, the building can be looted for several weapons of your choosing and high-priced sellable materials. More importantly, its second floor loot crate can lend you the Sa’id Mall Security Room Key, which can also be extracted to add it to your key stash.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Related: Where to find keycards for Strongholds in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 DMZ

Players partaking in Faction Missions will find that the quests offer much more than just keys. Aside from XP, the missions can also reward you with additional Insured Slots, letting you bring more custom weapons to Al Mazrah each match. Better yet, gunners should also search for The Chemist, as defeating the NPC boss can lead to owning the M13B assault rifle in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0.