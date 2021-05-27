How to place a spirit crystal at the tallest mountain in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6

One of the challenges in Fortnite during Week 11 of Chapter 2 Season 6 is to place a spirit crystal at the tallest mountain on the island. There actually isn’t much to this challenge, and it’s not as complicated as it sounds. First, you don’t seem to need to actually find a spirit crystals, you just need to go to the tallest mountain on the island and interact with one that will already be there.

The tallest mountain on the island can be found directly below Catty Corner, near the Weather Station. There is a massive mountain here with a flagpole at the top that is higher than any other point in the game.

The easiest way to get there is to drop straight in from the battle bus, or run up the back of the mountain where a more gentle slope can be found, and a path is marked by some more flags.

You can find the rest of the Chapter 2 Season 6 Week 11 Challenges below: