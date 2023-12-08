How To Plant Seeds In LEGO Fortnite: All Seed Types

LEGO Fortnite is packed with activities for players to pursue. They can build the greatest village ever known to be constructed of bricks or start a war with the local Skeleton population. However, some of us want to be farmers, and there are a lot of seeds to enable that.

While most players will dive into LEGO Fortnite, hoping to upgrade their village with friends until it becomes the best it possibly can be, there are slower alternatives. Some players will want to build creatively, spawning in the blocks and items they need rather than finding or crafting them, and others, like us, will want to create a fantastic LEGO Fortnite farm by planting seeds and generating a bounty of crops.

How to Plant Seeds in LEGO Fortnite

To plant seeds in LEGO Fortnite, players must build a Garden Plot from the build menu using two Soil and one Fertilizer. Then, they can deposit the seeds of their choice into the Garden Plot and watch them grow over time.

Seeds grow automatically, meaning players don’t need to worry about watering them. The more seeds a player deposits in a Garden Plot, the longer it’ll continue to produce crops. The plant will die when players harvest it, and a new one will begin to grow as long as there’s another seed left in the Garden Plot. When all the seeds have been used up, no more plants will grow, but players can still use the Garden Plot for other plants.

We love having plants in our base because they’re an easy way to stock up on food when it’s needed most. Keeping a chest close to where plants are growing provides a space to store food so all players can share in it if they need to. We find that it’s best to store a big stack of seeds in a Garden Plot, as many as possible because then players can quickly harvest them on the go and won’t have to replace the seeds for hours.

All Seed Types in LEGO Fortnite

In the table below, we’ve listed every seed in LEGO Fortnite, where to find them, and what to do with the produce they yield. There are other fruits and mushrooms in the game, but they’re found elsewhere and can’t be cultivated as seeds can so they’re not in this table.

This article is in progress and will be added to as we discover more seeds and foods in LEGO Fortnite.

Seed Type How to Get it What to Do With the Produce Does it Grow in a Garden Plot?

Snow Berry Seed Pick from a Snow Berry Bush. Snow Berries are used to make Snowberry Shakes for heat resistance. It can be eaten raw as well. Yes, it will grow in a Garden Plot, but players can also revisit Snow Berry Bushes in the world to pick more since they’ll replenish over time.

Raspberry Seed Found after chopping down a Raspberry Bush or while digging. Raspberries are eaten to regenerate Hunger and Hearts. Yes, it will grow a Raspberry Bush in a Garden Plot.

Wheat Grain Found by digging or when harvesting Wheat. Wheat can be ground into flour and used to make food to restore Hearts and Hunger. Yes, this will grow in a Garden Plot very quickly.

Pumpkin Seed Can be picked up when harvesting wild Pumpkins or digging in the world. Pumpkins can be eaten to restore Hearts and Hunger. Yes, this will happily grow in a garden plot.

Spicy Pepper Seed Harvested from plants or collected while digging. Spicy Peppers refill Hunger and Hearts, but also provide a minor amount of cold resistance. Yes, grows extremely well in a Garden Plot.

How to Get Soil & Fertilizer in LEGO Fortnite

To get the Soil and Fertilizer that players need to build a Garden Plot, they must dig using a Shovel to pick up Soil anywhere in the world and follow animals until they deposit some Fertilizer for players to pick up.

Once players have crafted a Shovel, they can use it anywhere to pick up Soil and the occasional seed. We like to craft one and dig until it breaks. This leaves us with a massive stack of Soil to use for gardening later on.

As for Fertilizer, it’s best if players can wrangle a Chicken or other domestic animal into a pen by dropping Raspberries. All that’s left to do then is pick up the Fertilizer now and then when it becomes too unhygienic to ignore anymore.