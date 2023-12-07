Fertilizer is one of the basic resources you’ll have to track down as you build your village in LEGO Fortnite. It’s a critical resource that you’re going to need to use to create garden plots, and for anyone who wants to grow plants, it’s essential.

You can find fertilizer in a particular spot, but you need to make sure you’re exploring your LEGO Fortnite world to find it. There’s a specific creature that drops it while you’re playing the game, and making sure to appease them is important to keep fertilizer close to your camp. Here’s what you need to know about how to find fertilizer in LEGO Fortnite.

Where to Find Fertilizer in LEGO Fortnite

Screenshot by Gamepur

Fertilizer is a resource you can find surrounding cows in your LEGO Fortnite world. Cows regularly drop fertilizer you can pick up, bring to your camp, and set down to create garden plots.

Because cows are regularly found in the Grasslands biome in LEGO Fortnite, this will be the best location for you to explore if you want to track down these creatures. They regularly appear in this area, but they are sometimes harder to track down compared to the sheep for their wool or chickens for their feathers that you find in the Grasslands. At least, in my world, I’ve had trouble tracking down cows and normally have to spend a lot of time searching the area before they appear. I’m not sure why they choose to avoid me, but this shouldn’t be for everyone.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you collect fertilizer, the next step is to set down a garden plot. This is where you can use any of the seeds you’ve found while exploring your LEGO Fortnite world, making it much easier to collect and use these resources in your recipes. I find myself the hard-to-find seeds, such as the spicy pepper or the snow berry seed, which is what you need to use for your cold and heat resistances, to explore the other biomes in LEGO Fortnite.

Finding enough fertilizers to use on a lot of garden plots will take some time to gather up. However, after you have enough of them and you level up your village enough, your villagers will be able to harvest and gather for them while you’re away. It’s a great way to make sure you can still use these services without being in combat, giving you the chance to explore your LEGO Fortnite world.