Feathers are one of the more basic resources you want to track down in LEGO Fortnite, especially for anyone who enjoys using a bow and arrow. You can find feathers in several places, but one of the best ones will drop from a rather docile animal.

A handful of useful recipes require you to find feathers, but learning the best way to find them will make your time playing in your LEGO Fortnite world much easier. Thankfully, the source of how you find them shouldn’t be too difficult to track down. Here’s what you need to know about how to find feathers in LEGO Fortnite.

Where to Find Feathers in LEGO Fortnite

Screenshot by Gamepur

Chickens are one of the best ways to get Feathers in your LEGO Fortnite world. These creatures are usually common around the starting area of the Grasslands, and they don’t openly attack your character.

You can attack chickens relatively easily, and they won’t put up too much of a fight. Because of how common chickens will be in your world, I would make them your top priority whenever you want to hunt down feathers to add to your growing collection. Unlike trying to explore caves to find Marble or Knotroots, chickens are out in the open and you should be able to defeat them with two hits of your fist, or you can use a weapon to make it much faster.

Related: How to Find Rough Amber in LEGO Fortnite

Screenshot by Gamepur

I never have to go far to find chickens in my LEGO Fortnite. However, as you begin to expand and explore, be on the lookout for any other types of birds that have the chance to drop this helpful resource. You can keep feathers in your inventory, or inside a chest next to your crafting station to use whenever you need this resource.

I try to keep my village busy whenever I’m playing LEGO Fortnite. Although your villagers will search for resources, they don’t normally go out of their way to find animal resources. This will be on you have to do, and defeating chickens will be how you track down the best feathers in LEGO Fortnite. You won’t have to go too far to hunt them down, and they can appear in the Grasslands of your LEGO Fortnite world. I wouldn’t recommend adventuring for them in the cold or the desert, where you need protection from the elements.