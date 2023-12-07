How to Increase Heat Resistance in LEGO Fortnite (Heat Damage Guide)

Protecting yourself from the heat is important in LEGO Fortnite, especially when you plan to head into the desert. If you stay for too long, you’ll receive heat damage while you’re in this area, but you can increase your heat resistance so you don’t take damage.

There are a handful of ways that you can do this while playing LEGO Fortnite. It all comes down to finding the correct resources in your nearby area, bringing them to your village, and then placing the finished product in your inventory. Keeping these resources close is also important, and knowing where to get them. Here’s what you need to know about how to increase heat resistance in LEGO Fortnite so you don’t suffer any heat damage.

The Best Way to Increase Heat Resistance in LEGO Fortnite

Screenshot by Gamepur

Snowberries are the best way for you to increase your heat resistance while playing LEGO Fortnite and drinking snowberry shakes. You can find snowberries close to the edge of Snow Mountains, sometimes on the borders of the Grasslands biome.

You can eat snowberries by themselves to receive the heat resistance buff. It only lasts for two minutes in LEGO Fortnite, but it’s a good thing to have in your inventory when you’re exploring the desert biome in your world. You’ll be able to tell that you need to add heat resistance as a buff based on the thermometer on the top-left of your screen, underneath your LEGO Fortnite profile picture. When the thermometer moves to the right and hits the first bar, you can use snowberries to beat the heat and protect your character. Eating food like this is important, such as increasing your maximum health.

Without snowberries or eating recipes you can craft using snowberries, your character takes damage. The damage doesn’t happen immediately but can slowly creep up on you over time. Although the damage is not massive, and you can use food to protect against it in LEGO Fortnite, increasing your heat resistance with snowberries is much better. It takes your mind off the damage and lets you roam around a warm, desert location without consequences. You want to make sure to use them when searching for Sand Rollers.

When exploring the desert in LEGO Fortnite, the heat doesn’t always hit my character. Even if it’s not incredibly hot out and damaging my character, I always bring a handful of snowberries to protect myself. You never know when you need to protect against the heat and keep your character cool, but making sure you have plenty of snowberries in your camp storage is a great idea.