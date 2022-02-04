How to play co-op in Dying Light 2 Stay Human

While Dying Light 2 Stay Human’s story only focuses on one character, you can play through a majority of the content with friends and strangers. After you have finally hit the point where you can invite others into your game, you should consider playing cooperatively. Here is how to start a co-op session in Dying Light 2 Stay Human with friends.

First, before you can play Dying Light 2 cooperatively, you will need to get past the prologue. This should roughly take about an hour and a half to two hours. You will know you have done it when the game tells you you can now roam the open world freely. From that point, until the game ends, you can bring anyone into your game: no level or story progression restrictions.

When you want to invite someone to your game, pause the game and go to Online Menu. If you are connected to the Dying Light 2 servers, it will say you’re connected in the top right corner of your screen. Go to Online Settings.

By default, the game will have your game session set to Single Player only. You can set this to Public, Private, and Friends Only. Call for Help: Search and Rescue is a feature that will occasionally appear on your death screen. If you have it set on, the game will look for someone to join your game and lend you a hand. Also, be sure to set your Voice Chat settings to what you want them to be.

After you have your settings in place, back up to the Online Menu and go to your Friends List. Anyone currently showing online can be sent an invite and join your game. If they accept the invite outside of Dying Light 2, they will have to choose the save file they want to play with.

When in a cooperative session, all players need to be in the same spot to interact with quest givers and important cutscenes. Luckily, if someone is too far away, they can easily fast travel to the group waiting for them by using the command in the top right corner of the screen.