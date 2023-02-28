Destiny 2’s Lightfall expansion arrives to everyone on February 28. Starting at 9 AM PT, the servers will open up, and all players eager to jump into the expansion and explore Lightfall and have the opportunity to check out Strand. However, there are a few problems leading up to the release of this expansion, and Xbox Series X|S players won’t be able to join the servers because of a handful of problems. Thankfully, Bungie does have a solution. Here’s what you need to know about how to play Destiny 2’s Lightfall expansion on Xbox Series X|S.

Why is Destiny 2’s Lightfall expansion not working on Xbox?

Ahead of the Lightfall worldwide release, developers Bungie has shared how players playing on Xbox can enjoy Lightfall in light of these bugs. There are a few steps for players to follow, but it shouldn’t be too difficult and should ensure all players can enjoy launch day by exploring Neptune and unlocking Strand.

We are investigating an issue blocking sign-in for some Xbox Series X|S players. These players will not be able to log in to Destiny 2 when the game comes back online on February 28, 2023 at 9 AM PT (-8 UTC) unless the following steps are completed: (1/4) — Bungie Help (@BungieHelp) February 28, 2023

All players will need to shut Destiny 2, highlight it on their menu, and click the Menu button. They then need to go into their “Manage games and add-ons” and then select Destiny 2. Next, you must unlock Destiny 2: Forsaken – Black Armory, Joker’s Wild, Penumbra, the Forsaken Annual Pass, Curse of Osiris, and Warmind, and then save these changes. These changes should happen immediately, and Destiny 2 will go through a quick install to remove these items.

After removing them, Xbox players should have no problem jumping into Lightfall and playing the game. Hopefully, these don’t cause other issues, but they shouldn’t prevent players from accessing specific gameplay details, especially surrounding the new content.