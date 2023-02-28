Bungie issues manual fix instructions to avoid Destiny 2 players on Xbox Series X/S missing out on Lightfall

Destiny 2 developer Bungie has issued a set of instructions that any players on Xbox Series X/S hoping to play the Lightfall expansion later today need to follow, or they’ll be locked out of the game. This is the first time Bungie has done something like this, indicating that the collection of DLCs for its game might be getting a little too convoluted.

Destiny 2 Lightfall launches today at around 12 PM ET, the game’s daily reset time. The servers are down, and the Ligthfall update has been pushed out for all platforms to download ahead of time. In theory, this should make it easier for players to jump in and start playing the campaign once the servers are back up. However, that’s not the case on Xbox Series X/S.

The official Bungie support page on Twitter has issued a thread of four posts explaining what players on Xbox Series X/S need to do if they want to play today. It requires them to deselect several expansions from Destiny 2’s history, namely Forsaken and its associated seasons, as well as the first two mini DLC that came to the game.

We are investigating an issue blocking sign-in for some Xbox Series X|S players. These players will not be able to log in to Destiny 2 when the game comes back online on February 28, 2023 at 9 AM PT (-8 UTC) unless the following steps are completed: (1/4) — Bungie Help (@BungieHelp) February 28, 2023

Interestingly, the Forsaken campaign and linked destination were removed from Destiny 2 when The Witch Queen was released last year. Clearly, there’s an issue with the Microsoft Store that still causes these pieces of DLC to be downloaded for Destiny 2 owners, even though they add nothing to the game. Having these installed probably stops Lightfall from working since that expansion will be released to a version of the game that doesn’t have Forsaken in. If Forsaken is available, it might even break the game.

Season and expansion launches almost always result in server issues for Destiny 2. Many players pile into the game all at once, causing server queues, error codes, and disappointment to players who don’t have much spare time to invest in the game. This issue on Xbox Series X/S will put a lot of players out, especially those who thought they’d set everything up ready for today’s release. A different issue caused Lightfall to preload early last week on PS5, leaving many unable to finish their Season of the Seraph Title. Overall, the launch of Lightfall has already been the most buggy in recent memory.