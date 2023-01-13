How to play every Sonic game in order

Sonic the Hedgehog is one of the most iconic characters in video game history. Sega’s blue blur has been featured in hundreds of titles since it was created decades ago. This is one reason why many fans might find it challenging to know what’s canon or not when it comes to the entire series.

If you are looking to play through the blue blur’s adventures in order, then you’ve come to the right place. We’ve organized the Sonic titles according to their storyline, design, and order of release.

The best way to play Sonic the Hedgehog games

Image via SEGA

The best way to play Sonic the Hedgehog is via the non-canon chronological order of its main stories. This order follows Sonic’s story from childhood to modern times.

Sonic the Hedgehog (1991)

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (1992)

Sonic the Hedgehog CD (1993)

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (1994)

Sonic & Knuckles (1994)

Sonic the Hedgehog 4: Episode I (2010)

Sonic the Hedgehog 4: Episode II (2012)

Sonic Adventure (1998)

Sonic Adventure 2 (2001)

Sonic Heroes (2003)

Shadow the Hedgehog (2005)

Sonic and the Secret Rings (2007)

Sonic and the Black Knight (2009)

Sonic Unleashed (2008)

Sonic Lost World (2013)

Sonic Generations (2011)

Sonic Forces (2017)

Sonic Frontiers (2022)

All Sonic The Hedgehog 2D games by release date

Image via SEGA

For those who want more than just the main 2D games, there are more Sonic the Hedgehog titles. And while there are many ways to interpret the series’ timeline, it’s always best to play the games according to when they were released:

Sonic the Hedgehog (1991)

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (1992)

Sonic the Hedgehog CD (1993)

Sonic Chaos (1993)

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (1994)

Sonic & Knuckles (1994)

Sonic Triple Trouble (1994)

Knuckles’ Chaotix (1995)

Sonic Blast (1996)

Sonic the Hedgehog Pocket Adventure (1999)

Sonic Advance (2001)

Sonic Advance 2 (2002)

Sonic Advance 3 (2004)

Sonic Rush (2005)

Sonic Rush Adventure (2007)

Sonic the Hedgehog 4: Episode I (2010)

Sonic the Hedgehog 4: Episode II (2012)

Sonic Mania (2017)

All Sonic The Hedgehog 3D games by release date

Image via Sonic Team/Hardlight

For those who want to enjoy all that the Sonic platformers have to offer in 3D, here are all the games you can play according to their release date:

Sonic 3D Blast (1996)

Sonic Adventure (1998)

Sonic Adventure 2 (2001)

Sonic Heroes (2003)

Shadow the Hedgehog (2005)

Sonic the Hedgehog (2006)

Sonic and the Secret Rings (2007)

Sonic Unleashed (2008)

Sonic and the Black Knight (2009)

Sonic Colors (2010)

Sonic Generations (2011)

Sonic Lost World (2013)

Sonic Forces (2017)

Sonic Frontiers (2022)

All Sonic The Hedgehog racing games by release date

Image via Sumo Digital

The franchise also offers several racing games starring the blue blur and his friends and frenemies. Some of them have the cast running on race tracks, while some have Sonic and others curiously driving cars instead. Here are the racing games the series has to offer, according to release date:

Sonic Drift (1994)

Sonic Drift 2 (1995)

Sonic R (1997)

Sonic Racing Shift Up (2002)

Sonic Racing Kart (2003)

Sonic Kart 3D X (2005)

Sonic Riders (2006)

Sonic Rivals (2006)

Sonic Rivals 2 (2007)

Sonic Riders: Zero Gravity (2008)

Sonic & Sega All-Stars Racing (2010)

Sonic Free Riders (2010)

Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed (2012)

Team Sonic Racing (2019)

All Sonic the Hedgehog collections by release date

Image via Sonic Team

Those who want to play many of the blue hero’s games can also collect the various Sonic the Hedgehog collections released over the years. These won’t cover all the Sonic games out there, but they’ll at least include the main titles:

Sonic Classics 3 in 1 (1995)

Sonic & Knuckles Collection (1997)

Sonic Jam (1997)

Sonic Mega Collection (2002)

Sonic Gems Collection (2005)

Sonic’s Ultimate Genesis Collection (2009)

Sonic PC Collection (2009)

Sonic Classic Collection (2010)

Sonic Origins (2022)

All spin-offs and arcade games featuring Sonic, by release date

Image via SEGA/Nintendo

Finally, true blue Sonic fans (sorry for the pun) who want to play every game that has featured the iconic hedgehog can also play these spin-offs and arcade games to see him in his blue-and-red glory.

Sonic Eraser (1991)

Waku Waku Sonic Patrol Car (1991)

Sonic the Hedgehog Spinball (1993)

Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine (1993)

SegaSonic the Hedgehog (1993)

SegaSonic Cosmo Fighter Galaxy Patrol (1993)

SegaSonic Popcorn Shop (1993)

Sonic the Hedgehog’s Gameworld (1994)

Tails and the Music Maker (1994)

Tails’ Skypatrol (1995)

Tails Adventure (1995)

Sonic Labyrinth (1995)

Sonic the Fighters (1996)

Sonic’s Schoolhouse (1996)

Sonic Shuffle (2000)

Sonic Tennis (2001)

Sonic Golf (2002)

Sonic Fishing (2002)

Sonic Billiards (2002)

Good Friend Chao! (2002)

Sonic Bowling (2002)

Sonic Pinball Party (2003)

Sonic Battle (2003)

Sonic Jump (2005)

Sonic Speed DX (2006)

Sonic’s Casino Poker (2007)

Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games (2007)

Sonic Jump 2 (2008)

Sonic at the Olympic Games (2008)

Sonic Chronicles: The Dark Brotherhood (2008)

Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Winter Games (2009)

Sonic at the Olympic Winter Games (2010)

Mario & Sonic at the London 2012 Olympic Games (2011)

Sonic Dash (2013)

Sonic Athletics (2013)

Mario & Sonic at the Sochi 2014 Olympic Winter Games (2013)

Sonic Jump Fever (2014)

Sonic Boom: Rise of Lyric (2014)

Sonic Boom: Shattered Crystal (2014)

Sonic Runners (2015)

Sonic Dash 2: Sonic Boom (2015)

Mario & Sonic at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games (2016)

Sonic Boom: Fire & Ice (2016)

Sonic Runners Adventure (2017)

Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 (2019)

Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 (2020)

Sonic Speed Simulator (2022)

And that’s how you can play all the Sonic games in order. You can play only the main entries and try some spin-offs. Or, if you really like the blue blur and his frenemies, you can play them all–it’s your choice.