How to play God of War Ragnarok early

God of War Ragnarok is one of the most anticipated games this year and players will be looking to get into the game to enjoy the adventures of Kratos and Atreus in the Norse world once again. The game is filled with a variety of new features players will be looking to check out when it releases worldwide on November 9. But, sometimes games can be accessed earlier before the worldwide release through various methods. So, this begs the question: is it possible play God of War Ragnarok early?

Can you play God of War Ragnarok early?

Fortunately, there is one way to play God of War Ragnarok early on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. That is through the region change in their PlayStation Network account, specifically changing the region to New Zealand. PlayStation exclusives like God of War Ragnarok are released on local timezones at midnight. So, by the time it is November 9, the day of Ragnarok’s release, in New Zealand, it would still be November 8 in the United States and some other countries. So, if a player in the United States has their PlayStation Network account region to New Zealand, then they can play God of War Ragnarok when it is still November 8 there.

But, there’s a certain twist here as the region of a PlayStation Network account cannot be changed once it is created. So, if players have an account with the region set as the United States, they cannot change it to New Zealand or any other country. They will have to create a new account with New Zealand as the region and buy God of War Ragnarok from New Zealand’s PlayStation Network store using New Zealand Dollars. This is definitely time and money-consuming but it is the only way to play the God of War Ragnarok early.