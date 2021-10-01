How to play Halo Infinite multiplayer in split-screen mode

Halo Infinite is currently in the middle of one of its beta sessions, and one player has found a way to play split-screen during the tech test. Split-screen won’t even be available in the new Halo game at launch, so this is quite the discovery. Just be prepared for some very specific instructions if you want to play it yourself.

This method was discovered by Reddit user u/freebeans. It involves using Halo Infinite’s Accessibility mode and custom games. Instructions are as follows, and it’s only available in the Xbox version of the game. Also note that this will almost certainly be patched out in the near future. With those caveats in mind, here are the instructions:

On the Multiplayer/Academy Screen, press Start and select Settings.

Right bumper over to the Accessibility tab.

Scroll down to “Linear Navigation Mode” and press A to check the box.

Exit out of the options menu.

According to u/freebeans, these next steps must be followed exactly. Start by pressing right on the D-pad once and selecting Academy.

Press right on the D-pad once again and select Training Mode.

Press down on the D-pad exactly 5 times to highlight “Arena: Slayer” and press A.

Do not press A again.

Press Start.

Press B exactly 3 times to see the News section on the main menu, with Maps still attached to the left.

Press down on the D-pad once, then up on the D-pad once to highlight 343 Industries.

Press A.

Choose any map you’d like, and the custom games menu should open.

Turn on a second Xbox controller and sign in via the “Who are you?” screen.

Do not start the match yet.

Press up on the D-pad to highlight the Server option, then Press A.

Press right on the D-pad and check the box for “Local Offline.”

Press down on the D-pad and start the game.

As stated, the instructions are very specific, but the journey may be worth it to you for sake of playing with a buddy on your couch. All Xbox Insiders have access to this tech test, so there are plenty of people to play against online if you can’t get split-screen working – it is an unsupported mode, after all.

As for the Halo Infinite release date, the shooter is coming to Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC on December 8. As a first-party Xbox game, it’ll be available to Game Pass subscribers on day one.