What is the release date of Halo Infinite?

The Halo series will always be Microsoft’s most cherished child when it comes to their growing library of franchises. That being said, Halo Infinite is probably the most anticipated Halo game since Halo 3 in 2007. It looks to be taking a hard look at the series roots while also incorporating new features and elements to make it feel like a true next-gen iteration. Here is what we know about the release date of Halo Infinite.

According to an Inside Infinite post on the official game’s website, Halo Infinite is set to release sometime during the Fall season in 2021 after being delayed from its initial planned launch alongside the Xbox Series X in 2020. The decision to postpone the game came due to the effect the COVID-19 pandemic had on the development and allowed 343 Industries to improve areas like the graphical aspects of the game that were earlier criticized. While Halo Infinite’s long delay may be eye-opening and appear problematic for fans, we believe the game will be just fine, and there is no need to worry yet.

Halo Infinite Development Update pic.twitter.com/TFZvXhRN9f — Halo (@Halo) August 11, 2020

What does Fall 2021 mean for the release date? Typically, if a video game is set for a holiday release, it will come out before Black Friday in November to maximize its earning potential during holiday shopping, but occasional December releases do happen. The specific wording here leaves room for a release potentially in October as well. That would not be out of the question since Halo 5: Guardians released on October 27th, 2015.

The above information gives us reason to believe that Halo Infinite will release between mid-October to mid-November, but that is mere speculation until 343 announces an official release date, which we expect to happen during E3’s digital event in June. We will update this post once we know more about the situation.