Hogwarts Legacy is almost here and after years of waiting, many fans are eager to get their hands on the game as soon as possible. For the hardcore Potterheads, there is a way to enjoy this new foray into the wizarding world thanks to multiple versions of the game you can purchase. This guide will give you the details on how to play Hogwarts Legacy early so you can jump into this new world of magic as soon as possible.

How to get early access to Hogwarts Legacy

To play Hogwarts Legacy early, you’ll need to preorder either the Deluxe, Digital Deluxe, or Collector’s Edition of the game. These versions of the game include a 72-hour early access, which lets players who preorder these upgraded versions enjoy the game a full three days before the official release on February 10, 2023. This means players with these versions can play Hogwarts Legacy from February 7, 2023. There are no concrete details on how this will work, but we can assume those who preorder these versions of the game can download the full game to their respective consoles a few days before the early access release.

Like most big game releases, Hogwarts Legacy will have multiple versions for players to preorder and purchase, with each version including additional content like cosmetics and items, and physical collectibles alongside the 72-hour early access. These versions include the Deluxe Edition, which comes with the full game, the Thestral mount, Dark Arts Cosmetic Set, Dark Arts Battle Arena, the Onyx Hippogriff Mount, and 72 hours of early access. Then there is the Digital Deluxe Edition, which includes all the previous version’s content as well as the Dark Arts Garrison Hat and a Cross-Gen Upgrade.

Lastly, we have the Collector’s Editon, which includes all the previous content of the Deluxe edition, and comes with the Kelpie Robe Cosmetic, the Collector’s Edition box, a Steel Case, and a collectible Floating Wand with a Book Base. A Standard Edition is also available for preorder, but this will not include early access. Additional content is also exclusive to Playstation systems, such as quests and some items you can check out on the game’s official website.

Given the numerous delays and nearly two-year wait for the game, fans will be eager to get their hands on the game as soon as possible, and with these different editions, they can do just that. Hogwarts Legacy launches on February 10, 2023, for PS5, Xbox X/S, and PC, with the PS4 and Xbox One versions releasing on April 4, 2023, and Nintendo Switch following on July 25, 2023.