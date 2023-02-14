How to play the MLB The Show 23 Tech Test

In February 2023, baseball fans are set to receive an early chance to MLB The Show 23. For one week, developer Sony San Diego will be run a Tech Test of The Show 23. Not only will this give the developers the chance to see whether MLB The Show 23’s early version is working properly from a technical standpoint, it also marks a demo of the game that sports fans can check out for a limited time. So, how can you play the beta? Here’s what you need to know.

How to participate

For those wondering, the tech test for MLB The Show 23 is not a closed beta. It is open to the public, and anyone with a participating console can play it.

Much like with MLB The Show 22’s technical test, all users need to do is go into their console’s online marketplace, and search for The Show 23 Tech Test when it goes live. For example, Xbox users will want to go into the Store app, and then search ‘MLB The Show 23 Tech Test.’

Now, we should point that the technical test will be made available for all platforms that will carry The Show 23. This includes the Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. For those who do play the beta version, we should also note that San Diego Studios has given users the green light to post any screenshots or video on social media.

How long does it run for?

The MLB The Show 23 Tech Test will run for one week. The beta will begin on February 15 at 1 PM ET, and run all the way until February 21.

When Coach talks, everyone listens. 📣

Here is some info about the Tech Test coming this Wednesday.

https://t.co/hgorHmJRho#MLBTheShow pic.twitter.com/77EbqYDmv1 — MLB The Show (@MLBTheShow) February 14, 2023

For those new to tech tests, these are run in order for the developers to stress-test the servers. Additionally, it also gives the development team to receive feedback from the community regarding the early state of the game.