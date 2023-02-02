MLB The Show 23 to host a Technical Test this month, allowing fans to try out its online features

MLB The Show 23 is stepping on the gas when it comes to revealing its own content and features. It first dropped the jaws of fans with the announcement of five-time World Series Champion Derek Jeter being the cover athlete for its Collector’s Editions. Now, developer Sony San Diego has unleashed new information regarding its Technical Test, an online demo that is said to focus on its multiplayer modes.

In a new blog post from the studio, MLB The Show 23’s Technical Test is said to debut on all supported platforms and will be active from February 15 at 1 PM ET to February 21. Better yet, any player over the age of 18 has the opportunity to play the test. The post has stated it will not require users to sign-up, rather anyone looking to try it out can simply download it from their respective digital marketplaces once it launches.

Although Sony San Diego did not openly speak on all of its available modes, it notes the test will hold online matchmaking, cross-platform play, and online co-op. However, an FAQ on the developer’s website does hint toward Diamond Dynasty also being included, confirming that cards collected in the Technical Test will not transfer over to the full game. The mode was available in past games’ tests, previously letting players rip up digital packs endlessly to see which ballplayers were included.

Of course, this may mean fans will finally see Derek Jeter amongst the faces they pull from packs, though no other new legends have been disclosed yet. Aside from the Technical Test, the blog even revealed all of MLB The Show 23’s editions and pre-order bonuses. This includes the jam-packed The Captain Edition, a $99.99 USD physical bundle featuring a New Era MLB The Show baseball hat, a Derek Jeter-themed steel book case, and four-day early access to the title. MLB The Show 23 is slated to officially launch on March 28 for Xbox and PlayStation platforms as well as Nintendo Switch.