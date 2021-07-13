How to play the Company of Heroes 3 pre-alpha demo

The Company of Heroes franchise is returning with Company of Heroes 3, a modern approach to a real-time strategy game from the late 2000’s era of gaming. Everything is being upgraded, and the development team at Relic Entertainment wants to take a community approach to the game’s development. Because they want the community involved as much as possible, they’ve released a pre-alpha demo for players to try out to provide feedback for the development team to help guide the course for the rest of the game. Here’s how you can play the Company of Heroes 3 pre-alpha demo.

You want to make sure you have access to a Steam account. You can create one over here and download the platform on your preferred device. Once you’ve done that, you’re going to need to visit the Company of Heroes website to sign up and create a Relic Link account. Next, you will need to verify your account by confirming the e-mail you tied to it.

The e-mail will also have full profile signup that you need to complete. If you do not complete this full profile, you will not be eligible to join the Company of Heroes Development Program. In addition, after the prompts of finished, you will have to link your Steam Profile to your Company of Heroes Development account, which means you will also have to create a Steam profile. After you’ve linked the two, your Steam account will now have access to the pre-alpha demo.

This pre-alpha demo will be available from July 13 at 11 AM PT until August 3 at 7 PM PT.